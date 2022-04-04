The North West Star
Comet buys Mt Margaret mine from Glencore

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 5 2022 - 3:25am, first published April 4 2022 - 10:57pm
Glencore has agreed to sell its closed Mt Margaret operation near Cloncurry to Comet Resources for an undisclosed price.

Glencore have sold a third major copper mine in recent months and the second in North West Queensland.

