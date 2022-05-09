The North West Star
Qantas to take over Alliance Airlines 'to better support resources segment'

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated May 9 2022 - 11:27pm, first published 11:11pm
Qantas has reached an agreement to fully acquire Alliance Airlines.

Qantas has reached an agreement to fully acquire Australian-based operator, Alliance Aviation Services Ltd (ASX: AQZ) (Alliance), enabling the national carrier to better serve the growing resources sector.

