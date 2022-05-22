Inquest into death of three women set for Doomadgee hearing

The inquest into the deaths of three women at Doomadgee hospital will conduct a hearing on country.
Northern Coroner Nerida Wilson held a pre-inquest conference in Cairns on Friday into the deaths of three women who died in the so-called Rheumatic Heart Disease cluster at Doomadgee Hospital: Kaya, 17, Yvette, 18 and Ms Sandy, 37.
All three women died of RHD which disproportionately affects Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and is associated with poor access to health services and overcrowded living conditions.
Ms Wilson said the inquest proper would begin on July 18 in their hometown of Doomadgee, on the Gulf of Carpentaria and the remainder of the seven-day inquest would take place in Cairns.
The inquest will investigate when, where and how they died and what caused their deaths, the adequacy of the primary health services provided by Gidgee Healing at Doomadgee, the adequacy of the care provided by Doomadgee Hospital especially in the six months prior to their deaths, whether there was a delay transferring of Ms George to the Queensland Children's Hospital for surgical intervention, the adequacy of the care provided to Ms George by the Queensland Children's Hospital and the adequacy of screening for RHD and the public health education in the Doomadgee community.
Their deaths was the subject of ABC's Four Corners episode in March which said young women were dying in Doomadgee and did not get the health care they needed.
The cases are also under investigation by the North West Hospital and Health Service.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
