The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Inquest into death of three women set for Doomadgee hearing

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated May 22 2022 - 10:21pm, first published 9:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doomadgee residents held a protest into the deaths in 2019.

The inquest into the deaths of three women at Doomadgee hospital will conduct a hearing on country.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.