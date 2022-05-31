MITEZ new CEO Maria James lays out agenda

The new CEO for MITEZ, the peak regional development body for Northwest Queensland, says she will hit the ground running.
MITEZ President and Cloncurry Mayor Greg Campbell confirmed they had appointed Maria James as their new CEO saying Ms James was a highly experienced executive with a diverse background including senior positions in the Department of Defence, the secondary and further education sectors and International Rugby administration.
Advertisement
"She joins MITEZ after more than a decade at Port of Townsville where she led the Trade and Business Development unit," Cr Campbell said.
"Maria's strengths include her strong business acumen, evidenced by converting development opportunities into export projects and an enviable knowledge of supply chain logistics. Maria's current knowledge of Northwest corridor proponents and long standing relationships with local, regional, state and federal stakeholders make her the ideal and extremely competent person for the role."
Ms James is a born and bred North Queenslander and "country girl" who grew up on a sugar cane farm and cattle property near Tully.
She said she was committed to the Northern Australia region and being part of its development.
"My prime focus will be to reinvigorate and lead MITEZ, together with the Board, members and staff, to promote and strengthen the industries and infrastructure in the North West corridor to deliver strong outcomes for the region and its communities," Ms James said.
Ms James will commence as CEO of MITEZ on June 14, based in Townsville but said there will be a great deal of travel.
"The team (regional development officer and executive officer) will represent us in the Mount Isa office and I will be in situ in Townsville but I can't sit in an ivory tower, it will be extremely important to get out and understand what is happening," she said.
"My grounding at the Port has been essential to my getting the role, knowing about supply chains and logistics, knowing about the big customers, I'll hit the ground running because I'm familiar with the Glencores and MMGs."
Ms James said her priorities improving critical regional infrastructure, diversification in agriculture, renewable energy opportunities and value add in mining.
"I'm there to steer not lead. It's a member-based organisation and I need to be cognisant of what it is they are after," she said.
Ms James said she also looked forward to working with other regional bodies such as the federally-funded Regional Development Authority NW Queensland and the council-led NW Qld Regional Organisation of Councils.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.