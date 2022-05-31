The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

MITEZ new CEO Maria James lays out agenda

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 1 2022 - 5:16am, first published May 31 2022 - 11:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incoming MITEZ CEO Maria James.

The new CEO for MITEZ, the peak regional development body for Northwest Queensland, says she will hit the ground running.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.