Australia's first Indigenous sleep program in Mount Isa

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 1 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 11:07pm
Celebrating the completion of sleep coach training from left to right: Jamie Dunne (Sleep Coach), Roslyn Von Senden (Cultural Advisor Lets Yarn About Sleep Program), Karen Chong (Sleep Coach).

Young Indigenous people in Mount Isa will be taught about the mental health benefits of a good night's sleep as part of a nation-leading program developed by The University of Queensland.

