The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa 100 year celebrations get budget boost: Cr MacRae

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 8 2022 - 12:05am, first published June 7 2022 - 11:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Peta MacRae said the Mount Isa City Council budget for 2022-23 will include funds to support 100 year projects.

Cr Peta MacRae said the Mount Isa City Council budget for 2022-23 will include funds to support 100 year projects.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.