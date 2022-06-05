Mount Isa deputy mayor hails 'exciting and progressive' budget

Mount Isa Deputy Mayor Phil Barwick has defended the budget as progressive and exciting saying the net operating result of a $1.5 million deficit was an attempt to strike a balance between a rate increase and maintaining a cash reserve.
"We didn't want to increase the rate significantly, there is a rise but it is averaging around the $1.80 area a week and that has to be kept in mind with our long term forecast," Cr Barwick said.
"We felt it was reasonable. There's a lot happening in the city and it is a progressive budget.
"Over the course of this term of council we had a zero percent increase when COVID struck, a 3pc last year which is low and this is bit of a correction, to give us an average of 3pc across the term so far. If we can hold the line for next year we should be able to keep it (next year's rate rise) at a reasonable level."
Last year's rate rise averaged out to be 3.75pc and despite mayor Danielle Slade saying she was going to vote against the 6pc rate rise this year, Cr Barwick said the rate rises were necessary to maintain Council's strong operational focus.
"That's to run our administrative services, our plant, our waste facility, our depot and work yards," he said.
"The price of diesel and fuel is going up, as is electricity costs, and all our costs are moving upwards and we have to manage it well."
In the last council meeting the mayor said council should not be spending $550,000 on Telstra Hill, a figure which Cr Barwick defended.
"Telstra Hill is one of the most popular recreation requests we've had from the public to update," he said.
"We also need to do the recycling around town and we're addressing both of those."
Cr Barwick said the work was part of the capital works budget and council would rely on grant funding to upgrade the Telstra Hill track, with the $550,000 going to design work needed to attract those funds.
"We're also looking at a cycle track from around the TAFE out to four mile hill, about a 5km track which is underway," he said.
Also on the capital works council was looking at Centennial Place as a Mount Isa 100 year project, and $2.3m for the Family Fun Park which should be open by Christmas.
"We're continuing the rollout of the smart water meters, we shifting money from last year into this year for that," Cr Barwick said.
"It will save ratepayers a lot of money and council too because we'll be able to catch leaks a lot quicker.
"There's a project to put in a pontoon at Lake Moondarra, and then there's the $9m recycling plant, which is out for tender."
Cr Barwick said they were also making improvements at Camooweal with the park and the town hall which will finish next year.
"It's an exciting budget but we've got to keep this council focused. There's a lot of (Queensland) councils that are in trouble financially, more than half I believe," he said.
"We don't want to go down that path. We can't be promising really low rate increases. We've got to keep up with the costs."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
