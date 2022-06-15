Mount Isa City Council hands down budget with 6pc rate rise

As expected Mount Isa City Council has handed down its 2022-23 budget on Wednesday which includes a 6pc general rates increase.
Council voted 6-0 in favour of the budget which proposes a 3pc increase in water charges, and 6pc increases in sewer and waste charges.
Mayor Danielle Slade did not formally have her vote recorded against it but did not support it either.
"The rate rise of 6pc is one of the most difficult and regrettable decisions this Council has had to make," Cr Slade said.
"While there were aspects of the budget I would have liked to have seen changed or restrained, there is no doubt this is a responsible budget with a lot of exciting projects.
"I will continue to ensure that decisions made at Council are responsible, transparent and in the interests of residents."
Cr Slade said it was important Council stayed financially strong and made Mount Isa more liveable for all residents, while continuing sustainable development.
"While I won't be voting for a 6pc rate increase, it's important to note, that once adopted, as Mayor of Mount Isa and leader of this city, I will stand by the decision of the majority of Mount Isa's elected councillors, as this is how democracy works," she said.
"It's now time for councillors to come together and work hard for the residents of Mount Isa."
The $34.4 million 2022-23 capital works budget includes $8.9 million for the Materials Recovery Facility, $6.6 million for roads and drainage, $6.475 million for buildings and other structures, $4.6 million for water and sewerage, $3.5 million for plant and equipment, $2.3 million for the Family Fun Precinct upgrade and $2 million for Smart Water Meters.
In Camooweal, Council will be spending $200,000 on roads, drainage and parks, $200,000 on sewer and water; and $250,000 for internal renovations of the Camooweal Town Hall.
For the 2022-23 financial year, Council is expected to have an operating revenue of $69 million and an operational expenditure of $70.83 million.
The 6pc rate rise follows a zero overall rate increase in 2020-21, and a 3.75pc increase in 2021-22.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
