Mount Isa mayor to vote against 2020-23 budget over 6 per cent rate rise

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated May 17 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:58am
Mount Isa mayor to vote against council budget due to 6% rate rise

The Mount Isa City Council mayor has stated she will vote against the 2022-23 Draft Budget, which would sting residents with a six per cent rate rise.

