Mount Isa mayor to vote against council budget due to 6% rate rise

The Mount Isa City Council mayor has stated she will vote against the 2022-23 Draft Budget, which would sting residents with a six per cent rate rise.
In a Draft Budget put out for public consultation last week, Council stated its net operating result was estimated to be a deficit of $1.5 million, driving utility charges up to five per cent, with a six per cent increase in total general rates.
Mayor Danielle Slade said the rate increase was driven by councillors, suggesting they were out of touch with their community.
"As much as it feels like business as usual here in Mount Isa, we are in recovery mode from COVID-19 and we are still doing it really tough. The cost of living is going through the roof; people are just hanging in there, trying to get by until things pick up. I don't think councillors have a grasp of what is happening in our community," Cr Slade said.
"It's with a heavy heart that I let the community know that I will be voting against my own council's budget. Council staff built next year's budget around the rate rise chosen by councillors. Cr Coghlan proposed the six per cent rate rise and all councillors except for myself agreed with the percentage; there is also a three per cent increase to water and the access charge.
"There was no clarification given for why councillors wanted the six per cent; I'm assuming it was because they didn't want to delay any projects and wanted to get a lot done next year. There is definitely fat in the budget we can cut, we just have to be strong enough to make some tough decisions."
Cr Coghlan said a six per cent increase in residential rates was equivalent to $84 for the year or $1.62 per week.
"Each section of the council went through the budget with a fine-tooth comb to see where they would save money and that was done before we came to the table to discuss the budget," Cr Coghlan said.
"I want to make it clear, councillors are all ratepayers here in Mount Isa as well; we are residents and commercial business owners, so we are not immune to this.
"We had to consider all factors. We want to give the residents of Mount Isa the same level of service and the cost of living has driven everything up. Especially the increased cost of fuel and you can imagine how much fuel the council vehicles use.
"Also, the cost on supplies has increased and the shortage of tradies means businesses can quote higher for doing work when applying for council tenders."
Cr Coghlan said she and councillors were not out of touch with the community, talking to locals daily.
"We are out and about talking to local constituents daily, we know how hard people are doing it and we know what is doing on in our community," she said.
"You've got someone like Cr Peta MacRae who owns a newsagency, as if she doesn't talk to 100 people a day? Paul Stretton, who delivers ice and runs a local business everyday, Mick Tully who has a local business and employs about 169 people for a start; we are all involved in the community and know exactly what is happening in the community."
The second public consultation is being held at Mount Isa City Council chambers on Thursday May 19 at 5.30pm, Cr Slade encouraged locals to attend and have their say.
"I want to encourage locals to come to this engagement and let councillors know that not everyone is doing well, things are still tough," she said.
"I don't think there will be any council in Australia that will put their rates up six per cent."
Council's $59.89 million budget will deliver a capital works program of $40.9 million, with a focus on Council facilities, water, sewerage, waste, and roads.
The Draft Budget stated that "operating and maintenance expenses continued to go up, which include insurance, freight costs and costs of EBA for our own employees so they can provide financial security for their families."
Council's revenue from government grants and subsidies represents 17 per cent of total operating income. This is well below rates, levies, fees and charges, rental income and interest of 83 per cent combined.
Capital works planned for 2022-2023 include new projects and carryover projects not completed in the 2021 -2022 financial year. For 2022-2023, Council will deliver a $31,876,608 capital works program, which comprises almost $21 million in new projects.
Council's planned capital works program includes the Centennial Place precinct in the CBD, the construction of a carpark and access road to Telstra Hill, a fishing pontoon at Lake Moondarra, a Miners' Memorial, and further renovations to Camooweal Hall.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
