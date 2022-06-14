Mount Isa City Council set to hand down budget

Mount Isa City Council will meet on Wednesday morning to hand down its 2022-23 budget amid divisions between councillors and the mayor.
The Council looks set to hand down a 6pc rate rise, a rise the mayor Danielle Slade had flagged she will not support.
In a draft budget put out for public consultation Council estimated its net operating result as a deficit of $1.5 million, driving utility charges up to 5pc with a 6pc increase in total general rates.
Cr Slade said there was no clarification given for why councillors wanted the six per cent;
"I'm assuming it was because they didn't want to delay any projects and wanted to get a lot done next year," Cr Slade said.
"There is definitely fat in the budget we can cut, we just have to be strong enough to make some tough decisions."
However deputy mayor Phil Barwick said the budget was "exciting and progressive" with capital works including Centennial Place and the Family Fun Park.
Cr Barwick said the rate rises were necessary to maintain Council's strong operational focus.
"That's to run our administrative services, our plant, our waste facility, our depot and work yards," he said.
"The price of diesel and fuel is going up, as is electricity costs, and all our costs are moving upwards and we have to manage it well."
Cr Peta MacRae also supported the budget saying the 100 years celebration in 2023 will get a boost.
"We're in negotiations with the award for our staff and we don't know what their wages are going to be going up by, so we really need to be able to cover those costs," Cr MacRae said.
At a meeting last week Council considered feedback from the public.
In advance of the meeting, the council agenda had published a large number of responses, many of which were against the proposed 6pc rate rise.
Wednesday's meeting also has one supplementary agenda item - a construction tender for the family fun park to be discussed in closed business.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
