The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa City Council set to hand down budget

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 14 2022 - 9:33pm, first published 9:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa City Council set to hand down budget

Mount Isa City Council will meet on Wednesday morning to hand down its 2022-23 budget amid divisions between councillors and the mayor.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.