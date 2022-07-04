Mount Isa PCYC engage youth in school holiday programs

Local children are engaging in youth development activities at Mount Isa PCYC as part of its School Holiday Program.
Mount Isa PCYC are offering two programs daily at number of venues around town to engage school aged children in positive activities.
Advertisement
Youth Club manager Aimee Sewell said PCYC hosted the program free of charge to provide opportunities for all young people to promote positive engagement, prevent boredom, and develop positive relationships and rapport with Police and PCYC staff.
"Some programs have a crime prevention focus, by providing diversion programs an activities for young people," Ms Sewell said.
"PCYC's goal is to provide quality programs and services for our community, our mission statement is making community a safer and healthier place through youth development.
"We love the opportunity to break down barriers between Police and young people, build enduring relationships with our community and increase the profile of the PCYC."
Ms Sewell encouraged young people to get involved in the final week of the program.
"We have lots of fun, a variety of activities and programs and we also provide a feed," she said.
"At the moment we have been getting 20-60 young people per program
"Young people and families can check out our Facebook page for program details and regular updates. For events held at PCYC, a consent form is required and can be completed at drop off. The programs are free to all community, and target young people aged 5-17 years."
This School Holiday Program is in partnership with Harbrow Mentoring Australia, Transitional Youth Hub and Young People Ahead.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.