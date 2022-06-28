Mount Isan Michaela Piva represents Aus in Miss International 2022

A Mount Isa resident will represent Australia on the world stage next month as she readies to be crowned Miss International 2022.
Michaela Piva, 22, was crowned Miss Australia International 2022 in February after competing in the pageant for a cause in Sydney while raising awareness for her chosen charity, Do It For Bree.
Ms Piva is a member of the Do It For Bree Foundation, established in 2015 after her sister, Breannah Lee Piva, took her own life due to bullying.
"My family created the foundation to advocate against bullying and break the stigma so that victims of bullying know they don't have to suffer in silence," Ms Piva said.
"My sister and I did a lot of modelling together and she was asked to enter in the Miss Australia International competition before she passed.
"I stopped (modelling) after my sister's passing but started getting back into it with a focus on the Miss Australia International competition, because it is a pageant for a cause.
"It has purpose and meaning behind it. I want to take the Do It For Bree foundation to an international platform and break the stigma surrounding bullying and spread positivity."
In July Ms Piva will travel to Tennessee, USA to compete against 38 other women for the title of Miss International 2022.
"It is an amazing feeling. This will be my first time travelling out of Australia and to represent Australia and Do It For Bree on this trip is a bit surreal," she said.
"(Bree) would love it. My mum, Joanne Piva, also entered in the competition and is currently the Mrs Australia International. So to do this together is a bit special. We both decided to enter in it for Bree and to raise awareness about our foundation and help save lives."
The pageant includes different sections of judging including modelling, formal interviews and a People's Choice Award.
"We are judged on evening wear, sports wear, fun fashion including a sponsored dress. Personality is also taken into account during meetings with directors, they look for bubbly outgoing, positive role models who represent their charity and Australia at the highest standard," Ms Piva said.
"I am passionate to advocate and raise awareness about mental health and suicide and empower other's who are affected by bullying, depression and suicide, to let them be seen and heard and to reassure each and every person know they are not alone and help them find their voice."
Ms Piva has been fundraising to travel to the USA to represent Mount Isa and Australia and is seeking donations.
"We have been doing walkathons, hundreds boards and fundraising through a GoFundMe page," she said.
"Financially, taking my platform nationally and representing Australia, is a huge challenge on me at the moment and I am asking for your help in getting to Tennessee USA this July in honour of my late sister Breannah."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
