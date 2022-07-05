Watch: Noiseworks reunited for day 1 of Big Red Bash

Aussie rock legends Noiseworks reunited on Tuesday for their first performance in more than seven years for a surprise gig at the Birdsville Big Red Bash.
Storming the stage before a record crowd of 11,000 revellers in front of the spectacular 40-metre-high Big Red sand dune the band performed a rousing rendition of their legendary hit Take Me Back, with Jon Stevens' unmistakable voice booming across the outback.
Closing the first night of the three-day Simpson Desert festival in Outback Queensland, the performance also marked the first time Noiseworks has performed since the passing of founding guitarist, Stuart Fraser, from lung cancer in 2019.
The reformed band line-up featured Jon Stevens on lead vocals, Steve Balbi on bass guitar and Kevin Nicol on drums, while Jack Jones also joined the band on guitar.
The band paid tribute to Fraser before the performance, with Jon Stevens saying: "we are performing in memory of our great brother Stuart Fraser."
Stevens also told the crowd that Noiseworks will be touring later in the year, as well as releasing their first studio album since 1991, with a new single next month.
Stevens said the long overdue album had been recorded over a decade ago with Fraser and had initially been planned for release back in 2019.
Earlier Jon Stevens took the stage for a solo set, following Kate Ceberano while also featuring on the festival's opening day were The Rolling Stones Revue Starring Adalita, Tex Perkins & Tim Rogers, Dragon, Mi-Sex, Jack Jones and Bachelor Girl.
Meanwhile campers, and music lovers of all ages revelled in a stacked off-stage program of wild and wacky outback activities - from sunrise yoga sessions, dunny door painting and sand dune surfing, to dune volleyball, an Australian Record beer can-crushing challenge and the Outback Air Guitar Championships.
The Big Red Bash will continue Wednesday where Missy Higgins will top the bill and finish Thursday with a set from Jimmy Barnes.
A new Queen or King of the Desert will also be crowned, as the RFDS Bashville Drags and Fashions in the Desert competitions raises funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
