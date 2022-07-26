Cooper Metals hoping for wisdom of King Solomon copper

Cooper Metals says its Mount Isa exploration efforts have yielded a shallow copper discovery at the King Solomon copper-gold prospect.
Cooper Metals told the ASX it has intersected substantial copper and gold mineralisation in eight holes along a strike of 380m and up to a depth of 100m.
The VTEM survey, the first-ever extensive airborne electromagnetic at the project area in the prospective Mary Kathleen Domain, has doubled the length of the Python conductor to over 700m and identified another subparallel conductor 250m to the northeast.
Cooper Metals was listed in November last year with over 40 million shares on issue, and the board owns 12pc of the company.
Its flagship Mount Isa East copper-gold project stretches over 1300 sq km and hosts multiple historical copper-gold mine workings and exploration prospects.
Recent exploration by Carnaby Resources at nearby Nil Desperandum and Lady Fanny has enhanced the prospectivity of the entire area, specially the Mary Kathleen Domain.
The project area includes substantial copper occurrences yet to be tested by follow-up drilling since the 1990s.
Cooper's drilling at King Solomon has now yielded a shallow copper discovery and Cooper plans to commence drilling to test new targets, along strike and downdip of known mineralisation.
Cooper managing director Ian Warland said the IP survey was a potential game changer for King Solomon.
"It successfully mapped the known coppergold mineralisation at King Solomon 1 and has highlighted a number of other exciting targets for us to follow up in the immediate vicinity," he said.
"The drilling results at King Solomon 2 and 3, when placed in context of the IP survey also present an exciting opportunity to discover additional copper-gold mineralisation at the prospect. Drill planning is well advanced, and we will be out testing these new exciting targets as soon as possible."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
