Mount Isa's Amy Kuhne to find out Ekka showgirl fate today

Mount Isa showgirl Amy Kuhne will find out her fate today as the Ekka Showgirl competition is judged.
Ms Kuhne is representing the Central and North West Sub Chamber after her regional win in June and she joined current and former Queensland Country Life Showgirl entrants for an evening of glitz and glamour on Friday to celebrate 40 strong years of the agricultural showgirl tradition.
The 11 state finalists also participated in question and answer session with the audience.
Amy is currently working in the HR department of the Glencore Mount Isa Mines while on her gap year. In 2023, Amy plans to begin study of a dual degree of Agriculture and Business at the University of New England, Armidale. Amy's hobbies and interests include tennis, swimming and water skiing as well as attending camp drafts and rodeos with family and friends.
Amy is the current treasurer of the Copper City Tennis Club as well as family involvement with the local Rotary Club.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
