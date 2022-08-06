Mount Isa's Amy Kuhne runner up in 2022 Ekka Showgirl

The 2022 Queensland Country Life Showgirl was announced on Saturday with Mount Isa's Amy Kuhne finishing a gallant runner-up.
Ms Kuhne represented the Central and North West Queensland sub-chamber and works in human resources department of the Glencore Mount Isa Mines with plans to study a dual degree of agriculture and business at the University of New England in Armidale next year.
Advertisement
Ms Kuhne said her result was surreal.
"I don't think it's really set in just yet, but I'm sure it will eventually," she said.
"I'm thrilled. I was so surprised at first, I had to look back to see if it was really me.
"I originally entered my local show because I thought it was a great opportunity to grab and run with it.
"It gave me the chance to showcase my town and give back."
Sarah Rose of Gatton Show Society taking out the top honour.
Representing the West Moreton and Brisbane Valley sub-chamber, Ms Rose was brought to tears as her name was called out during the awarding ceremony held at the Royal Exhibition Centre at the Brisbane Showgrounds.
"Honestly, I am still quite speechless," she said.
"It was certainly not what I was expecting, but it is a wonderful honour and I certainly look forward to the opportunities the next year presents and trying to get around to as many Queensland shows as I can."
Originally from Murwillumbah, New South Wales, Ms Rose moved to Gatton to attend university and since became involved within her local show society.
Graduating from veterinary science in 2020, Ms Rose now worked at a mixed practice clinic in Toogoolawah and said she would like to focus her work on improving herd management and reproductive efficiency of beef cattle.
Anna Ferguson of Beaudesert representing the South East Queensland sub-chamber claimed the 2022 Queensland Country Life Showgirl Choice title.
The award was a peer voted sash for the state finalist who was recognised for embodying all that the showgirl awards entailed.
Queensland Country Life's Helen Walker was one of three judges for the 2022 competition and said judging was tough.
"They were an outstanding group of 11 girls with a huge variance in age from 18 to 27," she said.
"They all brought skills and qualities to the table and it was very difficult to decide.
"It was a long day, we started at 11am and finished at 11pm last night.
Advertisement
"In the end it was a unanimous decision."
The young women will go on to represent the state for the next year.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.