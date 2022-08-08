Mount Isa features in GIRLS resources program

Queensland's potential resources' superstars of tomorrow are being carefully moulded by the leaders of today through a unique six-month female mentoring program which finished in Brisbane last week.
Twenty Year 12 students from across Queensland, including some from Mount Isa, celebrated the finale of this year's Girls in Resources Life Skills (GIRLS) Mentoring Program, an annual initiative delivered by the Queensland's Resources Council's Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy and Women in Mining and Resources Queensland.
The program connects knowledgeable women in resources with female students who want to know more about career opportunities in the sector.
QRC Director of Skills, Education and Diversity, Katrina-Lee Jones said this year's female students from QMEA-associated schools across Queensland have kick-started their way to a rewarding career in resources as well as boosted their life skills like networking, communication, and confidence.
"Over the past six months, these young students have been guided and inspired during regular meetings with their individually-matched, female industry mentors who have imparted invaluable professional and personal advice," Ms Jones said.
"This mentoring program, now in its fourth year, plays an essential role in the industry's efforts to attract more young females into resources and energy.
"By having successful role models from various specialties across the industry give these students first-hand insight into the different exciting and rewarding career opportunities on offer, we hope this year's group of young women will go on to become the Queensland resources sector's next leaders and innovators."
QRC Chief Executive, Ian Macfarlane said the program helped young females create valuable and lasting relationships while learning about the increasing diversity of roles and professions on offer in the resources sector.
"Women currently make up 20% of the resources and energy sector's workforce, which is an impressive 53% increase in the past six years and the result of deliberate and strategic targets and actions by companies across our industry," Mr Macfarlane said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
