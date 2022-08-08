Mount Isa gears up for first Indigenous Rodeo championships

Baker Boy will perform at Mount Isa on Thursday fresh from his stunning triumph at the National Indigenous Music Awards on the weekend.
Baker Boy took three of the 10 awards on offer, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Film Clip of the Year, and now heads to Mount Isa to perform at the first ever Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships, which opens the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo this Thursday.
The Indigenous Rodeo Championships celebrates indigenous culture, paying tribute to the skills of Australia's indigenous stockmen and women, and highlighting opportunities for indigenous youth to become professional rodeo competitors.
Eighty-five riders from all over Queensland will compete for the custom-designed buckle, created by Eddie Fisher from Ridetuff Buckles, who first rode at Isa in 1983, and features artwork by Kalkutungu artist Sheree Blackley from the Malkarri Cultural Centre.
Gates open 4pm Thursday and action starts at 5pm.
A 6.30pm comes the official opening and cultural celebration featuring the Sundowners Kalkatungu Dancers from Mount Isa, the Desert Dust Dance Group from Barcaldine and the Komet Torres Strait Islander Art and Culture Group.
DJ Deadly Jacob, aka Jacob Takurit, a proud Torres Strait Islander from the Magaram tribe of Murray Island and a Mob FM radio presenter entertainer from Mount Isa, is the official MC and will also open for Baker Boy on the main stage.
Tickets are on sale at www.Isarodeo.com.au.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
