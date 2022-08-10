New faces added to Mount Isa rodeo hall of fame

In 1969, 25-year-old Maryborough electrician, Leon Stevenson, moved to Mount Isa for six months to save a bit of money. He never left. In 1976 he bought into an electrical contracting business and a few months later, his accountant invited him to join the Mount Isa Rotary Club. Leon's first rodeo saw him working with the catering crew, but as a horse-lover and ex Pony-Clubber, he quickly realised he was far handier with stock than in the kitchen. In 1977, Leon joined Don Cummings' back yard crew and he happily brought up stock, managed flags and oversaw chutes for the next 30 years. He's another reason why Mount Isa Mines Rodeo is today as legendary as it is.

