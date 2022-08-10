Daryl Braithwaite a last minute cancellation at Isa Street Festival

Daryl Braithwaite will not play this evening's Mount Isa Street Festival.
It was a last minute cancellation not known until about 2.30pm in the afternoon - just five hours before he was due to take the stage.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Daryl Braithwaite will not be able to perform at the Isa Street Festival tonight," a Council spokespersons said.
"We are still in the process of confirming the replacement talent."
Braithwaite was also due to play at the 2021 Street Festival before it was cancelled a week out due to COVID concerns.
See here for road closures tonight.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
