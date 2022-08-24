The North West Star
Mount Isa Lookout signage gives detailed information about skyline

Samantha Campbell
Samantha Campbell
Updated August 24 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:30am
Mount Isa City Council mayor Danielle Slade, Department of State Development Mount Isa representative Megan Crowther and Glencore Mount Isa Mines Health, Safety, Environment and Community Manager Anne Williams. Photo supplied.

Mount Isa City Council has unveiled new interpretive signage at the Mount Isa Lookout, to help visitors better understand key elements of the city skyline.

