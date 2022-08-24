Mount Isa City Council has unveiled new interpretive signage at the Mount Isa Lookout, to help visitors better understand key elements of the city skyline.
Council received a $114,000 State Development grant for interpretive signage, which saw the installation of new billboards on highway entrances to Mount Isa, the five "thunder birds" (Dromornithids) outside of Outback at Isa, plaques for city artwork, and the three new interpretive signs at the City Lookout. All have been gradually installed since mid-2020.
Mount Isa City Council councillor for tourism Peta MacRae said the signage provided detailed information about the city skyline.
"Not everyone who visits Mount Isa has family or a tourist guide to show them around, so it is really important to have signage to tell people exactly what they're looking at when at the lookout," Cr MacRae said.
"It has been great to have the assistance from the Mount Isa Mines and local historians to assist with the information on the signs.
"When people come to visit a town for the first time it is good to go to a lookout to get the orientation of the city. Up there you can get a good look at what is around and with the additional signage it will help them understand what they're looking at."
The signs are located on the Lookout proper (western skyline), boardwalk (southern skyline), and northern picnic area (northern skyline).
Council thanked the Glencore staff and local historians who donated their time and resources to provide information and images to Council staff and consultants, which greatly assisted in the development of the interpretive signs.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
