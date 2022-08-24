An outback beauty business has been recognised across the industry claiming five national awards, including Australian Spa of the Year.
The Skin Coaches team travelled from Mount Isa to Sydney for the gala-awards evening on August 21, after they were announced as finalists in the 2022 Australian Beauty Industry Awards (ABIA).
Little did they know they would be returning with sweeping success in five of the 32 categories, claiming Best Marketing, Best Salon Training, QLD Salon/Spa of the Year, Beauty Squad and, the big one, ABIA Australian Salon/Spa of the Year (five Treatment Rooms or More).
The Skin Coaches owner Reegyn McElligott said it was great to be nationally recognised.
"We were extremely excited with our success, a little bit overwhelmed, but an amazing results to be able to achieve five awards for our business and community,"
"The ABIA always make the team feel more motivated, inspired and proud. Our mission is to make people feel beautiful and vision is to transform, educate and impact your skin and be the destination clinic of the outback, and this is recognition that we are on the right track."
This is not the first time The Skin Coaches have been nationally recognised, claiming ABIA Best Customer Care Award in 2019.
Ms McElligott said it had been a challenging couple of years since their last award.
"It has been a tough couple of years in the industry with the pandemic, but we have recovered well from that," she said.
"We've struggled with staffing this year and I've had a new baby recently; so a few challenges making this success even more sweet.
"We are always looking at growing and expanding the business and looking at bringing new services and training to our community."
This year manager and senior Skin Coach Natalie Herschell claimed the Beauty Squad 2022.
"This award is presented to four beauty therapists from across Australia.
"They are awarded with a beauty retreat where they are given over $10,000 in prizes and also receive four days of education and training.
"This is a great result for our staff, who are also being recognised for their fantastic work."
The Skin Coaches' clinic was established in 2019, and provides advanced services including Skin Revision, peels, facials, needling, Laser Hair Removal, IPL Skin Treatments, Relaxation treatments and beauty services to their loyal clients.
The Skin Coaches also took out the 2019 Northern Outback Business of the Year at the Northern Outback Business Awards.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
