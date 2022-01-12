Mining resumes at Anthill copper mine

news, local-news,

Austral Resources has recommenced mining at its North West Queensland Anthill operations. The company told the ASX it moved its first overburden on 7 January, as scheduled, with ore mining expected to commence in April. In November Austral Resources performed its inaugural blast at the Anthill copper mine in North West Queensland just three weeks after approval was received to commence mining at Anthill, 80km north-west of Mount Isa. In December they appointed Thiess as its mining services contractor in a $95m deal. Now Austral says initial mobilisation was completed with the help of two 350t excavators, four 210t dump trucks, two blasthole rigs and an operating support fleet. Austral said mine development and plant preparation wasproceeding on schedule and they were on track to produce 10,000tpa of copper cathode from mid-2022. This follows several months of site preparation to establish site infrastructure, mobilise plant, clear the pit areas, and prepare haul roads. The Mount Kelly processing plant refurbishment is proceeding to schedule with the crushing circuit at 70% completion and work underway at the heap leach solvent extraction plant to process Anthill ore in the second quarter of 2022. Austral's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Tambanis said it was pleasing to see site work conducted safely, on schedule and building momentum. "The Anthill mine is a hive of activity with two blast rigs working ahead of the mining fleet to deliver broken ground," Mr Tambanis said. " Clearing is nearing completion over the two pits, dewatering and monitoring bores are being installed, and topsoil is being stockpiled for future rehabilitation. Our Mount Kelly processing facility is being prepared to accept Anthill ore with the crushing and stacking circuit refurbishment 70% complete. The electrowinning circuit is being prepared to produce in excess of 1,000 tonnes/month of copper cathode. "We have 100 personnel onsite to undertake the Anthill Mine development and plant refurbishment prior to ore deliveries from April this year. Exploration and development activities are currently being expanded with the goal of fasttracking discoveries.

