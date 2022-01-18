Back to school with a difference at Good Shepherd

news, local-news,

It was back to school for teachers on Monday at Good Shepherd Catholic College but not in the usual way. Teachers and school officers were largely working from home preparing for the return of students and remote learning. Teachers have been encouraged to work from home where possible this week as a precautionary measure as Covid cases increase in the Mount Isa community. READ ALSO: Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa QR suspends Mount Isa line service due to COVID Annual report up for discussion at council meeting CIMIC wins Mica Creek solar power contract Beloved dog BB found after road crash Another 42 cases of COVID in the North West Principal Kathleen McCarthy said the safety of staff, students and families was their first priority. "We are busy preparing our Google Classrooms for informal online learning for Years 7-10 and remote learning for our Seniors from the 31st of January," Mrs McCarthy said. "Next week the College is providing supervision only for vulnerable students or for students of essential workers". The College has chosen the theme of Community in 2022 and while the delayed start to the school year has proposed some challenges, the College believes that it is more important now than ever to come together as a strong school and Mount Isa community to support each other. "The College is especially mindful of supporting our 74 new Year 7s students as they transition to secondary school as well as our Year 11 and 12 students who enter the crucial senior years," Mrs McCarthy said. "Our priority is to ensure the start of their year is a smooth one". Parents can contact the College if they have any questions about the return of their children to school. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/d112616b-3e57-462a-b6e2-9b7abf283d37.jpg/r15_349_6690_4121_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg