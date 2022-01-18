Another 42 cases of COVID in the North West

news, local-news,

There have been another 42 cases of COVID reported in North West Queensland in the past 24 hours. As at 7pm on January 16, there were 493 positive cases of COVID-19 in the North West with 42 reported on Monday. It follows 33 cases on Friday. North West Hospital and Health Service has aligned COVID-19 daily reporting with the Queensland Health's COVID-19 statistics webpage, found at https://bit.ly/covid-19-statistics-qldhealth. These figures are updated daily and reflect the latest numbers as at 7pm on the previous day and include a location breakdown of cases. Boulia is now the only shire in Queensland to be COVID free. READ ALSO: Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa QR suspends Mount Isa line service due to COVID Annual report up for discussion at council meeting CIMIC wins Mica Creek solar power contract Beloved dog BB found after road crash The Chief Health Officer stated in a recent press conference, that "if you are unvaccinated, you are nine times more likely to end up in hospital than if you have received a booster vaccination, that is three doses of vaccine". Get vaccinated and ensure follow-up with your second dose and booster dose. Given widespread transmission of COVID-19, community members are strongly urged to consider movement through Queensland as a risk for infection. This is particularly the case in vulnerable communities. Ensure social distancing is maintained, perform regular hand hygiene, wear masks when required and monitor for symptoms.

