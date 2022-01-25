Evolution chairman visits Ernest Henry Mine

news, local-news,

Evolution Mining Executive Chair Jake Klein has made his first visit to the Ernest Henry Operation since they took over the operation from Glencore. Mr Klein visited the mine 40km north of Cloncurry to welcome staff who have officially become Evoluton employees since the landmark one billion dollar deal was completed on January 6. Mr Klein welcomed onsite personnel to the company, met with the Ernest Henry site leadership team and toured the surface and underground operations. Mr Klein said it was great to meet the team now that COVID-19 travel restrictions have eased. "We know this asset well since our successful initial investment in 2016 and are delighted this asset is once again 100% Australian owned," Mr Klein said. "One of the key attractions for us was the respect we have for the high quality team on site." Mr Klein said Ernest Henry would be an important part of Evolution's portfolio of assets and its future. "This year marks the 25-year anniversary since the operation was officially opened on 22 October 1997 and we're committed to extending the life of mine and realising the true potential of this world-class ore body," he said. READ ALSO: Zonta postpone Mount Isa awards due to COVID Another 24 cases of COVID in North West Qld Chance to do 3000km bike ride from 'Gulf to Gulf' NWHHS seeks expressions of interest from First Nations artists Another 46 cases of COVID in the North West Mr Klein met with the Cloncurry Shire Council Mayor Greg Campbell, and Council CEO Phil Keirle, before unveiling a plaque to celebrate and commemorate the Evolution acquisition of Ernest Henry. . "We look forward to continuing to work with the Cloncurry Shire Council to strengthen our regional connections through sustainable partnerships which support the local community," Mr Klein said. Cr Campbell said Evolution's further investment in Ernest Henry Mine was a great sign of confidence in the future of mining and the strength and opportunities of the Cloncurry area. "It is pleasing to have a commitment from the Executive Management team that all current arrangements will be maintained," Cr Campbell said. "We will continue to work together to build on good outcomes for local employment and business opportunities." Ernest Henry Operation's General Manager Aaron Harrison says the transition was progressing well.and they would continue a strong record of community engagement and involvement.

