Mount Isa man in hospital after dog bite

A man is recovering in hospital after a dog bit him on the arm in the Mount Isa suburb of Pioneer overnight Thursday. Queensland Ambulance Service said an adult male patient was transported to Mount Isa Hospital in a stable condition with arm injuries after a reported dog bite at a private address at 9.41pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvTKrwnz6guS7bcSi7dWkj/e6cc2f00-6717-4194-a164-7027c3d391e6.jpg/r1_0_617_348_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg