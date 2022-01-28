Mount Isa man in hospital after dog bite
A man is recovering in hospital after a dog bit him on the arm in the Mount Isa suburb of Pioneer overnight Thursday.
Queensland Ambulance Service said an adult male patient was transported to Mount Isa Hospital in a stable condition with arm injuries after a reported dog bite at a private address at 9.41pm.
