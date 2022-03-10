Lady Loretta Mine has record-breaking results

news, local-news,

Owners Glencore says Lady Loretta Mine has achieved record-breaking production results over the past year. The mine, 140km north-west of Mount Isa, produced a record 1,696,363 tonnes of zinc-lead-silver ore in 2021, exceeding the previous record of 1,548,852 set in 2020. Mine project manager Sam Roberts said 2021 was a highly successful year for the operation in several ways. "We also accomplished other strong production results including 559,730 cubic metres of paste fill, compared with 461,866 cubic metres in 2020, and completed a number of environmental projects in line with our progressive rehabilitation and mine closure plans." In late 2015, the operations entered a care and maintenance phase during which time production ceased. In 2018, the decision was made to resume production, and since then the mine has been successfully contract operated by Redpath Mining Australia. Ore is crushed on site, before being transported to Mount Isa Mines, where it is blended with ore from George Fisher Mine and processed at the zinc-lead concentrator and smelter. Mr Roberts said the mine continues to be an important asset in the Glencore Zinc Assets Australia portfolio. "These outcomes were achieved as a result of the operational discipline and strong management shown by the contract mine operator, Redpath Mining Australia, combined with the quality technical support and commercial due diligence provided by the Glencore team." The mine is planned to cease mining operations in the coming years and a Detailed Closure Plan is being finalised outlining the activities and resources required for progressive rehabilitation, decommissioning and closure ofall components of the mine, during operations and post-planned closure of the site. Glencore said part of this closure planning is the progressive rehabilitation, which will ensure the mined land is restored to its original condition, protecting the natural habitats and surrounding ecosystems. Rehabilitation projects include planting vegetation, encouraging the return of local fauna to the area and respecting the cultural heritage of indigenous people and their connection to the land. READ ALSO Two investigations into Doomadgee deaths High petrol prices here to stay Remote councils warn on lack of digital connectivity Jake Curr makes international rodeo team Energy users peak body sides with APA against Copperstring Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

