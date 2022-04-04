The North West Star
Mount Isa sunny weather to continue throughout forecast period

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 4 2022 - 10:16pm, first published 10:05pm
Hopes are fading of end of wet season rain in the North West as another week of sunny weather remains on the forecast.

