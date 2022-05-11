According to a local caravan park, Mount Isa's tourism season has commenced weeks early, with tourists arriving by the dozen.
Sunset Tourist Park on Camooweal Street spilt into its overflow on Monday night (May 9), as tourists booked the park to full capacity.
Advertisement
Park manager Kylie Rixon said it wasn't common to see so many tourists this early.
"Last year, it started getting busy in May, but towards the end of the month," Ms Rixon said.
"We have started selling out a lot earlier this year, but I think the wet weather might have a bit to do with that, as people travel west to escape the big rain forecast."
Ms Rixon said this year's tourism season was looking promising as more people were booking in advance.
"We're getting a lot more forward bookings than we have in previous years, so that's really promising," she said.
"We are holding steady on our numbers from last year, but there is nearly a 50 per cent increase in visitation from pre-COVID in 2019.
"Rodeo is our busiest time and we only have 10 spots left.
"I think it's probably an indication of the changes that have come from COVID that people do have to plan ahead a little bit because we are so busy, which is great."
With COVID-19 restrictions easing and life returning to a new normal, Ms Rixon said travellers were not deterred by COVID-19 anymore.
"I don't think we've got any concerns around COVID at all. Our clientele are 80 per cent older demographic and they're fully vaccinated, it's not a fear for them anymore. It's just life as normal.
"The cost of living is impacting a little bit, mostly the cost of fuel, but it's not deterring travel plans.
"We thought we were catching a break with the borders opening and then the fuel prices soar. But people are taking it in their stride and they certainly have some things to say about it."
Due to COVID-19, 2020 saw a 60 per cent decrease in visitors, with numbers slowly returning in 2021.
Outback at Isa tourism officer Stefan Raffetseder said buses of tourists had started arriving, on track with 2021's bookings.
"We are getting a lot of numbers coming through; we haven't reached our peak yet, still a bit early. The tourist season has really only just started to kick off," Mr Raffetseder said.
Advertisement
"We are expecting to see the same amount of buses this year. We have about 30-40 bookings already carrying around 60 people each, which is equivalent to about three mine tours per bus.
"This year's season is looking very good but we haven't reached our pre-covid situation. It is slowly getting there but I think we will return to capacity next year, at least."
Mr Raffetseder said there was plenty to see and do in Mount Isa and many tourists were enjoying exploring the town.
"We offer a number of things here, The Underground Mine Tour, the Riversleigh Fossil Centre and the Isa Experience; so tourist can pick and choose what they want to do.
"Most of them come here for the mine tour and the Underground Hospital is very popular as well.
Advertisement
"A lot of people specifically know about the mine tour and the underground hospital, because of word of mouth. And if they are travelling through to the Northern Territory and miss doing tours on the way up, they usually book in for on the trip back home."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.