Normanton child care centre threatened with closure

The Normanton Childcare Centre will be temporarily closed next month and may be forced to close its doors for good if it cannot solve a recruitment issue.
The 29 place long day care centre operated by Carpentaria Shire Council has been forced to close temporarily from June 24 to July 11 after extensive recruitment efforts by the Council failed to secure qualified staff.
Advertisement
Last assessed and rated in 2017, the service operates from 7:30 - 5:30 five days a week, and also offers before and after school care, meaning the closure will have a significant impact to families using the service.
Normanton is one of a number of Queensland outback communities struggling to attract and retain the staff needed to ensure continuity of care, with Julia Creek experiencing similar issues.
Carpentaria Shire Council said they had tried unsuccessfully to recruit suitably qualified staff.
"Housing has been offered as part of the package but to date we have not received any applications," the Council said.
The Council said it did not have the capacity to backfill the role with existing staff and has asked the community for support, looking for any community members holding a Diploma in Children's Services, a Blue Card and a First Aid Certificate to come forward and offer their support to keep the service open.
"Should Council not be able to recruit suitably qualified staff by 11 July the Centre shall remain closed until further notice," Council said.
"The service may open in the future under a different operating model."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.