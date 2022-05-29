The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Misunderstanding vehicle manufacturer recommendations contributes to caravan crash stats

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 29 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overweight and poorly loaded caravans and tow vehicles are contributing to nearly half the number of traffic crashes in Queensland where the vehicle towing the caravan is at fault, police say.

Overweight and poorly loaded caravans and tow vehicles are contributing to nearly half the number of traffic crashes in Queensland where the vehicle towing the caravan is at fault, police say.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.