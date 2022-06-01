Mount Isa City Council has endorsed Mount Isa Mines Copper Smelter Extension Project in a letter to the Department of Environment and Science, that would extend operations past 2022.
In an ordinary council meeting on April 27, Mount Isa City Council moved the motion to support the project that maintains almost 500 jobs - 255 at the Copper Smelter in Mount Isa and 240 jobs at the Copper Refinery in Townsville.
Mount Isa Mines Limited lodged an amendment application for its Environmental Authority on 28 February 2022 for its Copper Smelter Extension Project, with Chief Operating Officer Matt O'Neill describing the application as "a major amendment under the Environmental Protection Act."
"The Project is an extension of the existing Copper Smelter operations at MIM beyond 2022, at similar rates of production to the currently approved operations," Mr O'Neill wrote in a letter to council.
"Continuing our copper smelting operations beyond 2022 maintains direct and flow-on employment and economic activity that helps sustain local business investment and diversity. It will also support retail and other services for the local community, workers and their families."
MIM reported that the copper smelter would maintain a gross value add in the Mount Isa local government area of approximately $96 million annually.
In Mount Isa City Council's endorsing letter CEO David Keenan said Mount Isa Mines had been in operation for almost 100 years and the Copper Smelter had been an important part of the operations since 1953.
"The application shows that extending the operation of the Copper Smelter would continue to deliver significant social and economic benefits for Mount Isa. It would also help retain many families in the area who also work in other local businesses and industries, use a range of local goods and services, and make a valuable contribution to the social fabric of our vibrant communities.
"If the project is not approved, it would have a significant negative impact on the Mount Isa economy, businesses, and the community, which are already feeling the effects of small business closures and falling house prices. It's vital we maintain the skills and economic contribution from advanced metals manufacturing not only for Mount Isa and Townsville, but the whole of Queensland."
To support this Application, MIM has commissioned experts to prepare technical studies, including: Air Quality Assessment - Sulphur Dioxide Emissions, Dust and Metals Emissions and Human Health Risk Assessment.
Approval from Department of Environment and Science is expected to occur in June or July 2022.
Mount Isa, Townsville and Olympic Dam are the only remaining copper smelters and refineries in Australia.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
