Dr Sally McGoffin enjoys the Mount Isa medical life

Coming from the Queenland Outback, Dr Sally Magoffin has an affinity for working at Mount Isa Hospital.
Growing up on a cattle station in Longreach, Dr Magoffin loved the community and lifestyle of the outback. While she got a taste of city life at boarding school in Brisbane, she knew it wasn't for her. So she headed back up north to study medicine at James Cook University.
Advertisement
After graduating in 2020, she moved to Mount Isa to commence work and pursue obstetric training opportunities in the bush.
"There's been so much development in the north over the years and there are some incredible doctors who have helped take us a long way towards boosting our workforce and expanding the training opportunities on offer," Dr McGoffin said.
"We're growing, and it's an exciting time to be out here."
Dr Magoffin is passionate about obstetrics and said there is a huge need for antenatal care and options to deliver your baby locally in the outback.
"We have such a diverse population, and we have women coming from remote areas who might not have had the opportunity to receive antenatal care yet. The need for obstetric and midwifery-based care in this region is huge, and there's a fantastic opportunity that comes with that. As a doctor, you get to make a really big impact on the region and people's lives," she said.
Dr Magoffin said the North West is a tight-knit community with a supportive environment and wonderful training, and encouraged others to take the step to come and work in the North West
"It's a lovely hospital community here. I've never felt this level of workforce morale anywhere else. You will be so included and welcomed into the Mount Isa community. You get to know your colleagues and the broader community from sporting or special interest groups, neighbours, and people you just meet about town."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.