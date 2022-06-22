Good Shepherd workshops lead to STEM career paths

Students from Mount Isa's Good Shepherd Catholic College are well on the way to STEM career pathways after two workshops this week.
Students analysed water quality methods as well as the many science, technology, engineering, and maths career pathways to the resources sector at two Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy workshops.
Thanks to support from Glencore Queensland Metals, about 25 students picked up new water treatment skills at "Water: Yours, Ours Mine" on June 20 and about 30 students put their programming, process engineering, and problem-solving skills to the test at "Beakers.Bots.Build" on June 21.
The QMEA, the education arm of the Queensland Resources Council, travelled to Mount Isa to deliver the popular workshops developed in line with the national science curriculum to students across grades 7 to 10.
QRC Director of Skills, Education and Diversity Katrina-Lee Jones said students benefited from the expertise of Glencore Queensland Metals representatives who joined both workshops to guide them through STEM-related activities.
"To demonstrate how a critical resource like water is conserved and managed, the first workshop saw students investigate various best-practice water treatment methods used in the resources industry," Ms Jones said.
"Students tested the effectiveness of different filtration materials and then conducted their own experiments to identify the optimum volume of an additive required to effectively treat water to a standard suitable for release into the surrounding environment."
Ms Jones said the second workshop put the students' STEM skills to the test as they programmed a Lego EV3 robot to autonomously travel around a miniature 'mine site', used lasers and mirrors to manipulate a beam of light and manoeuvre it around obstacles, and design a mechanical structure to move a coin without touching it.
Glencore Zinc Assets Australia General Manager Human Resources, Clint Milner said the activities allowed the students to assess and problem solve some real-world challenges.
Good Shepherd Catholic College Principal, Kathleen McCarthy said the activities in the workshops bolstered the school's passion to encourage students to continue pursuing studies in STEM subjects in Grade 11 and 12.
"There is an increasing demand for skilled professionals with a strong STEM background in a number of industries, and this is particularly pertinent for the resources sector", Ms McCarthy said.
"The students received a lot of insightful knowledge from the Glencore Queensland Metals representatives at both workshops who were able to share personal experience and helpful advice on education and training pathways into an industry in their hometowns".
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
