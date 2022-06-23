Mount Isa trio win prize in national music competition

A Mount Isa school trio have won a prize in a national music competition.
The trio from Spinifex State College Senior Campus were - Jenisha Abraham on clarinet, Lachlan Fietz also on clarinet and Kathleen Farrelly on bassoon are together known as Pitchless Firewood.
Pitchless Firewood won a novice section prize in the 2022 Musica Viva Australia's Strike a Chord competition.
They won the Yamaha Third Prize, judged by jurors Anna Pokorny and Dr Robert McWilliams.
Strike A Chord is a chamber music competition open to all secondary students across Australia.
To develop the skills of young musicians, the competition provides an opportunity for students to explore their creativity and strengthen their ability to work collaboratively in an ensemble.
Pitchless Firewood's trio are all 17-year-olds.
Jenissa, who also plays piano and violin, said she played clarinet for over eight years since Grade 4 and her favourite musical moment was in 2019 when I played in the Mount Isa Eisteddfod and won the championship that year.
Kathleen, who also plays alto sax and cello, said she fell in love with the beautiful, rich, mellow timbre of the bassoon in 2018 and the Strike A Chord competition was fun and enjoyable, allowing her to work creatively with like-minded young musicians.
Lachlan, 17, said he always enjoyed music and creative expression, so playing a musical instrument seemed like an obvious choice.
Three other ensembles from Mount Isa were "highly commended" by the Strike A Chord jurors: "Dollars and Cents", "Resistance Quartet" and "Treble Makers."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
