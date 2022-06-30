Cloncurry Shire Council issues $135,000 in community grants

Cloncurry Shire Council has awarded over $135,000 to local community clubs and groups through its 2021/2022 Community Grants Program.
Council said its Community Grants Program is designed to demonstrate Council's commitment to supporting the local community by providing financial and/or in-kind assistance to projects that build community capacity, encourage participation, and make a positive and ongoing contribution to the region.
Mayor Greg Campbell said the annual Council budget for the Community Grants Program was $150,000.
"This large amount of funding contributes to the success of our major events," Cr Campbell said.
"It supports the tireless work of volunteers and assist individuals with their goals to represent our Shire at regional and state competitions."
Throughout the 2021/2022 Community Grants Program, recipients received cash and in-kind support.
There were a number of grant recipients who received a significant amount of funding:
. Cloncurry and District Show received $25,000
. Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft received $25,000
. Curry Merry Muster Festival received $25,000
. Cloncurry and District Race Club received $15,000
. Quamby Allsports Association received $15,000 for the Quamby Rodeo
. Cloncurry Historical Society received $7,000 for the Rockhana Gem & Mineral Festival
There are a number of smaller community clubs, groups and people that also benefited from this year's Community Grants Program and bursaries, they include:
. All Abilities Watersports Club Inc.
. Dajarra Sports Club Inc.
. Cloncurry Kindergarten
. Branches Performing Arts
. Cloncurry Justice Association
. Australian Junior Rodeo Association
. Cloncurry PCYC
. Mitakoodi Aboriginal Corporation
. Alex Raineri
. Deon Callope
The next round of Community Grants opens on July 1 and Cloncurry Shire Council recommends any community club or organisation apply.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
