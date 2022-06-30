Rain continues to fall in the North West

Good rain has fallen across the North West with the downpour expected to continue for at least another 24 hours.
Mount Isa has had 16.4mm in the official rain gauge over the last 24 hours and that will increase as rain falls at the time of writing.
Temperatures have dipped to 11.7 degrees around 6.30am and the combination of rain and low temps has some graziers worried.
Rain will continue to fall in Mount Isa on Friday with a chilly top temperature of just 15 degrees.
Saturday will be cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, most likely in the morning. A top of 16 is expected.
Sunny conditions will then return on Sunday but temperatures will remain in the teens until next Thursday when a top of 20 is forecast.
The rain has been highest north of Mount Isa, Lake Julius having 22.0mm and Century Mine has had 20.4mm.
Camooweal has had 18.4mm, Cloncurry 15.2mm, New May Downs 14.6mm, Carters Bore 11mm The Monument 8.4mm, Trepell 8.4mm, Urandangi 2.0mm and Julia Creek 1.2mm
Despite the rain at Century the rest of the Gulf has mostly missed out on the rain so far apart from Mornington Island which has had 0.8mm.
Hughenden and Richmond have also had less than a mill, 0.2mm and 0.6mm respectively.
The rain has caused the postponement of this weekend's Saxby RoundUp to July 22-24 while the Rockhana Gem Festival is expected to go ahead in Cloncurry as a two day festival from Saturday.
The lake levels should rise over the coming days: Lake Julius is at 89.5pc and Lake Moondarra is at 44.7pc.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
