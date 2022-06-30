The North West Star
Rain continues to fall in the North West

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 30 2022 - 9:00pm, first published 8:38pm
This was a break in the showers on Thursday but rain quickly started again.

Good rain has fallen across the North West with the downpour expected to continue for at least another 24 hours.

