The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

RDA Grant Finder a portal to regional growth

Updated June 30 2022 - 10:47pm, first published 10:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RDA Grant Finder a portal to regional growth

Regional Development Australia Townsville and North West Queensland has launched a new Grant Finder website opening up a portal to thousands of grants worth $70 billion.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.