RDA Grant Finder a portal to regional growth

Regional Development Australia Townsville and North West Queensland has launched a new Grant Finder website opening up a portal to thousands of grants worth $70 billion.
RDA's Grant Finder is a free, customised grant funding tool linking the right people with the right grant opportunities, at the right time.
RDA CEO Wayde Chiesa said Grant Finder is now live and available to all local Councils, businesses, community organisations, not-for-profits and individuals across the North-west Queensland corridor.
"RDA's vision is for a prosperous, sustainable, cohesive, and liveable region and we believe our Grant Finder will be a catalyst to significantly enhance our already great region," Mr Chiesa said.
"We are focused on supporting infrastructure and programs that will enhance the economic development opportunities and liveability throughout our region for generations to come, and grants are an excellent source of funding to enable great initiatives to become reality."
Mr Chiesa said the challenge was often understanding or having the time to keep track of which grants are available when, and which are suitable.
"Grant Finder will do all of the hard work for you by prioritising your favourite grants, updating you on opening and closing dates and tracking your applications, to ultimately lead to more grant applications and greater success rates," he said.
RDA is working with local councils across the 15 Local Government Areas from Townsville to Mount Isa.
North West Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils Chair and Carpentaria Shire Mayor Jack Bawden said it was the first time remote areas would have access to this type of service.
"Our communities are vibrant and passionate about growth and development but quite often it is difficult to access the same support as urban areas do," Cr Bawden said.
"Grant Finder presents an exciting opportunity and one we expect our councils, businesses and organisations will embrace for the benefit of our regional and remote communities."
The LGAs included in the Grant Finder scope are Boulia, Burdekin, Burke, Carpentaria, Charters Towers, Cloncurry, Doomadgee, Flinders, Hinchinbrook, McKinlay, Mount Isa, Mornington Island, Palm Island, Richmond and Townsville.
To register visit www.rdanwq.org.au
