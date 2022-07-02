Rescue chopper finds missing man near McKinlay

The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew has located a missing man in the McKinlay region.
The man, aged in his 30s, was reported as missing Friday after failing to arrive at his workplace.
The rescue chopper was called into action by Queensland Police Service just before 8:30am, Saturday, July 2.
The rescue crew conducted a search along the route he was expected to take and found him near his vehicle.
The worker told rescuers he had gotten lost and was running out of fuel.
"He was in good spirits, just a bit cold as temperatures reached below average," said RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Aircrew Officer Billy McCreadie.
Once the helicopter had landed, the rescue crew ensured the man was uninjured and helped him organise for fuel to be brought to him, so he could reach his destination safely.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
