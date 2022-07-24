A new vet clinic has opened in Cloncurry this week, restoring local services after five months without a clinic.
After North Australian Veterinary Group clinic closed suddenly in February to focus on production animals, it left a hole in animal healthcare in Cloncurry.
Veterinarian Ally Reid made the decision to start her own business and open a local clinic, Cloncurry Vet Services, at 12 Scarr Street.
"When the vet clinic closed suddenly, I wanted to stay in Cloncurry but I didn't have any other work opportunities here, so I decided to start my own business," Ms Reid said.
"I think having a local vet is a necessity, most people in town own dogs and horses meaning access to routine and emergency vet care is really important. Cloncurry also services a lot of stations and producers in the North West for large animal veterinary work."
Ms Reid said the decision to open a clinic and invest in the Cloncurry community was an easy one.
"I think it's is a fantastic community, there is everything you need here without it being too big. Cloncurry is a really social town with lots of events and social sports, and a great mix of people around town," she said.
"It's been just over 4 months to get up and running in the new clinic. It has been a very steep learning curve. A little daunting at times, but also really enjoyable and incredibly rewarding."
Ms Reid provided a mobile vet service while she worked to open the clinic.
"Cloncurry Vet Services has been able to continue to provide full large animal services for horses and cattle while getting the clinic up and running. I've also been operating as a mobile vet, working from home and doing house calls around town, though our small animal services were limited without a clinic," she said.
"Dr Katelyn Stretton from AAA Vets in Mount Isa has been fantastic during the whole process, taking on more than her already huge workload and seeing the surgical cases that we have had to refer. Other vets in the area have also been very positive and supportive.
"CVS will provide full small and large animal vet care and services. Small animal services include consults, x-rays, emergency surgeries, routine desexing, and dentals. Equine services include routine call outs, dentals, cutting colts, and mobile x-rays. Our main cattle service is pregnancy testing, which is something that involves covering large distances and being out of town for long periods of time. This is something we are trying to limit to some degree to ensure the town has access to vet services and care when needed."
Ms Reid said she had a great team supporting her.
"I'm fortunate enough to have three amazing staff members who will fill vet nurse and admin roles. Luckily finding staff was surprisingly easy, and we've built a great little team during the opening process," she said.
"At this stage we're a single vet clinic, though I'm hoping to find another vet by the new year and to possibly grow further as I feel there is huge potential in the area.
"The community response has been overwhelmingly positive, the support we've received has made a huge difference and is greatly appreciated."
Clinic hours are from Monday to Friday 9am-5pm with house calls for small animals, call outs for equine services, and full after-hours services also available.
CVS also travels to Julia Creek on the second Wednesday of every month.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
