"CVS will provide full small and large animal vet care and services. Small animal services include consults, x-rays, emergency surgeries, routine desexing, and dentals. Equine services include routine call outs, dentals, cutting colts, and mobile x-rays. Our main cattle service is pregnancy testing, which is something that involves covering large distances and being out of town for long periods of time. This is something we are trying to limit to some degree to ensure the town has access to vet services and care when needed."