Indigenous students explore mining at South32 careers day

By Derek Barry
Updated July 28 2022 - 4:34am, first published 4:24am
Scholarship students from the Australian Indigenous Education enjoy a Careers Experience Day at the South32 Cannington mine.

Scholarship students from the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation have learned about employment pathways in the mining industry in a Careers Experience Day at the South32 Cannington mine.

