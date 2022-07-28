Indigenous students explore mining at South32 careers day

Scholarship students from the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation have learned about employment pathways in the mining industry in a Careers Experience Day at the South32 Cannington mine.
The day was developed by a Cannington employee who mentors AIEF students and wanted to expose young people to the opportunities at South32.
Advertisement
Participants experienced a full day at Cannington mine, touring workshops, warehouses, processing facilities and underground operations, learning about how metals such as silver and lead are produced.
Scholarship students in their senior years from St Joseph's Nudgee College and Ipswich Grammar School gained hands-on experience and heard trades and maintenance related professionals at the mine.
AIEF Executive Director Andrew Penfold said supporting students into their chosen pathways after school continued to be one of AIEF's primary objectives.
"It is great to see the impact of AIEF Mentoring, where someone with life and career experience can share their knowledge and offer guidance and encouragement to one student, which then grows and inspires others," Mr Penfold said.
"Workplace visits like this are invaluable in allowing students to learn more about different career options and the variety of roles available."
South32 Chief Operating Officer Jason Economidis said the Careers Experience Day gave students a first-hand experience of the rewarding careers on offer in the resources and mining industry.
"This great initiative builds on our Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan, which includes a commitment to grow our Indigenous employment and procurement and expand cultural awareness training for employees, as well as increasing community investment programs that drive long-term change," Mr Economidis said.
"We want South32 to be an employer of choice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and the partnership will help many young people on their future career path."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.