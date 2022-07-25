Phoebe Ryder has reflected on "the experience of a lifetime" as her fundraising efforts for the Isa Rodeo Community Quest conclude.
The Mount Isa nurse entered in this year's competition to raise funds for the Mount Isa Hospital Auxiliary and to demonstrate to young people they can do anything they set their mind too.
Ms Ryder said the quest had been an "experience of a lifetime" and most rewarding.
"Amongst the craziness of it all, I have enjoyed every minute of the experience and recommend to everyone to get in and give it a go," she said.
"The most rewarding part of the quest is watching my events unfold and be successful. Entrants put in so much to work to each of their events and being able to watch and experience the event unfold is very rewarding.
"My favourite fundraising event was the Eat Street Festival my team and I put on last Friday. It was a great community and the event unfolded perfectly. It was an event that I could enjoy the whole time it was running. The set up and prep for the event was slightly stressful, but during the event I was able to sit back and enjoy it."
Ms Ryder held many events during her fundraising time and said she was extremely proud of what she had achieved in the last few months.
"The community have blown me away with their support towards my charity. The Mount Isa Hospital Auxiliary is a great charity and the support and interest the community have shown has been really great. Not many people know about the charity so I feel like I've been able to spread the word throughout the community and put the charity out there," she said.
"I am extremely proud of what I have achieved over the last few months. I had a goal coming into the quest and have been able to hit that goal so I'm one happy girl. I couldn't have done it without my team and the community's support.
"It has been my main priority to put the Auxiliary out into the community. I feel that it's very important to be supporting our healthcare system in such a pressing time. The Auxiliary do amazing things for our hospital and I want more people in our community to know about the things they do."
Ms Ryder said she felt mixed emotions as the 2022 Community Quest draws to an end.
"I feel a sense of relief and am very excited to have some time to relax, but also feeling a little sad that the journey is coming to an end. I am excited to experience rodeo as a quest entrant and am really looking forward to the week," she said.
"I haven't thought much into the announcement at the Rodeo Ball, but have thought a lot about what my outfit will be on the night. I'm excited to see the results and celebrate the last few months with my fellow entrants.
"Being a local I have experienced rodeo many times, however I am excited for the new experience that being a quest entrant will bring."
The 2022 Community Quest winner will be announced at the Rodeo Ball on August 6.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
