It has been a tradition of Rodeo Week for many years, and this year's Best Dressed Premises winners have been announced.
Organised by Commerce North West, the Elders Best Dressed Premises winners were announced at Outback at Isa on Wednesday August 10, with some fresh entrants taking top honours.
Commerce North West president Emma Harman said there were 12 entrants this year, the same number as last year.
"Some people who entered this year were entering for the first time. Impulse Boutique decorates every year but it was the first time entering in the competition. Brumby's had never done it before and they registered for the first time too, which is great to see businesses getting involved," Ms Harman said.
"Some of the old favourites still got involved including Alan Rackham who had written and sung us a song at Outback at Isa, like every year.
"And the council display was created by their trainees, as part of their team building assessment work, which I thought was a cool approach."
The Grand Champion for over 11 employees was Brumby's Bakery, Grand Champion for under two employees was Impulse Boutique, Champion School was Eileen Fisher Kindy, Champion Non-For-Profit was Laura Johnson Home, People's Choice was St Paul's Child Care and the Judges Special Mention went to Suzie Grimaldi from Impulse Boutique for all her artwork.
Ms Harman said the level of entries were held to a high standard.
"Each entry wowed the judges, they were all really well done," she said.
"It made judging fun and interesting and uplifting, it was two mornings of positivity, smiles and rodeo spirit.
"This competition really encourages the vibe and festive feel that Isa Rodeo brings to town. It also brings the rodeo into town, not just at the rodeo grounds, we encourage everyone to go around and look at the efforts put in by these businesses because they've done some great work."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
