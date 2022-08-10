Sara Storer and Opera Qld release new Mount Isa song with schools

Attendees at Thursday's Rodeo Week bush poets breakfast got a special treat with a performance from singer Sara Storer and members of Opera Queensland.
While Storer sang one of her own songs and Opera Queensland performed a stirring early morning Nessun Dorma, the highlight came when they performed today in a sneak preview of a new song about Mount Isa that Sara wrote with local schoolchildren.
Opera Queensland music director Jason Barry-Smith said they had been working with local schools all week and would officially premiere the song at Spinifex Senior Campus on Sunday.
"We started working with the kids online a few weeks ago getting their ideas," Mr Barry-Smith.
"Then Sara went away and worked on the song and built the song and we brought it together this week."
As well as enjoying rodeo week, Mr Barry-Smith said the process had been fantastic.
"Sara is so beautiful to work with and the whole thing has been brilliant," he said.
He said Opera Queensland had been doing "composed in Queensland" since 2018.
"It brings communities of children together with a common goal to write something they can hold onto for the rest of their lives," he said.
"A snapshot of what it is like to be a kid in that place and time."
The performance will be at Spinifex Senior Campus multi-media centre this Sunday evening at 6.30pm.
Performing on stage with Sara and baritone Jason will be tenor Nick Kirkup and Luke Volker on keyboards.
They were in Cloncurry last week and move to Dajarra and Camooweal next week.
The project called Composed in Queensland is supported in Mount Isa by Mount Isa City Council and Glencore Mount Isa Mines.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
