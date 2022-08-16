The North West Star
$5.7 million for additional Mount Isa Police housing

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 16 2022 - 4:52am, first published 3:14am
New police housing could be built in Mount Isa thanks to $5.7 million from the state government. Photo: file

Mount Isa District Police has received $5.7 million in state government funding to obtain additional housing and attract more staff to the region.

