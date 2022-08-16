$5.7 million for additional Mount Isa Police housing

Mount Isa District Police has received $5.7 million in state government funding to obtain additional housing and attract more staff to the region.
Mount Isa currently has enough housing for 100 of its 130 staffers, made up of 45 houses, 50 single bedroom accommodation and a few two-bedroom duplexes.
Advertisement
However Mount Isa District Acting Superintendent District Officer Jason Smith said an additional 30 dwellings were needed to meet current demand.
"Housing is a major attracting feature of coming to work in Mount Isa, but unfortunately there isn't enough to meet demand," Act Sup Int Smith said.
"This funding will certainly take a big step towards that. This funding from the state government will facilitate a number of residences. We are in the planning stage now of how to spend that funding to get the best bang for buck."
Act Sup Int Smith said by addressing the housing shortage it would have a flow on affect to ensure police staff are attracted and retained to the Mount Isa region.
"There is currently staff in the pipeline and as District Officer I want to make sure that I get our share of staff and enhance service delivery to the Mount Isa community. However if I can't get housing, then it's harder for me to get staff," he said.
"This funding will help ensure we can attract and retain staff to Mount Isa. Ideally I would like something that can accommodate 20 extra police, if that be triplex or duplex.
"However the first step is to see what the feasibility is to have those facilities built locally or if there are other options throughout the city that we might be able to take advantage of.
"But immediately we are looking perhaps on the police reserve because that suits us with proximity to the police station, subject to costing and space available."
Act Sup Int Smith said he was overjoyed by the funding, but it was a long road to having anything potentially built.
"I am really pleased to see the state government's commitment to regional and remote policing, by giving us these houses that will come in due-course," he said.
"There is currently no timeline, but first thing is first there is an allocation of money to survey and see what's available, then we need to find the resources and trades. So I think it will take a strong 18 months before we start seeing anything potentially being built.
"It is good to see it on the drawing board and attract more police out here and keeping everyone safe."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Advertisement
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.