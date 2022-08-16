The arena has been cleared, the competitors have moved on and the Community Quest Champions have had time to relax and reflect on this year's Isa Rodeo.
Isa Rodeo Champion Phoebe Ryder and Charity Champion Tammy James had a busy weekend meeting competitors, sponsors, delegates and patrons; and are now reflecting on the end of their Community Quest journey.
"It was a great week. I really enjoyed the event and thought it was a great success. Networking with sponsors was my favourite part. It was good to meet new people and to get their views on the event," Ms Ryder said.
"The different side of Isa Rodeo you experience as an entrant is a roller coaster. I loved getting to see the business side of the event and how things run in the background. The experience was different to my normal rodeo experience and I enjoyed every second."
Ms Ryder and Ms James said to be one of the faces of Isa Rodeo this year was an honour.
"It took a few days to get use to the photos and networking," they said.
"I was proud to be part of the Isa Rodeo this year and being one of the many faces was amazing.
"Visitors were really interested in what it all meant and were always surprised when they learnt the meaning behind the crowns and buckles."
Ms James said the end of the Community Quest journey was sad but a proud moment.
"My team and myself are extremely proud of what we achieved this year and we have made some great memories! Now it's time to reflect on such a unique and incredible experience," Ms James said.
"Being involved in the community is something really special and is an experience that can't compare to anything else. You get to step outside of your comfort zone in a supported environment and have some real fun."
Ms James and Ms Ryder said they were both looking forward to presenting their fundraising cheque to their respective charities, Mount Isa Cancer House and Mount Isa Hospital Auxiliary.
And encouraged anyone thinking about entering the Community Quest next year, to "give it a go".
"I 100% recommend the community quest to anyone thinking about it. It's an experience of a lifetime and you learn so much about the community, yourself, your charity, and the Isa Rodeo along the way," Ms Ryder said.
"The Quest is a fantastic way raise much needed funds for local charities and you have a lot of fun along the way!"
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
