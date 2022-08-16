The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Community Quest Champions share their experience at 2022 Isa Rodeo

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 16 2022 - 4:51am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isa Rodeo Charity Champion Tammy James and Champion Phoebe Ryder kick up dust at Buchanan Park. Photo credit: Peter Wallis

The arena has been cleared, the competitors have moved on and the Community Quest Champions have had time to relax and reflect on this year's Isa Rodeo.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.