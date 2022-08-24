McKinlay Shire Council has its fingers crossed to secure a locally-based doctor in the small outback town of Julia Creek.
After a recent advertisement by the North West Hospital and Health Service, Council Deputy Mayor Janene Fegan is hoping the general practitioner position can be filled at the brand-new Multipurpose Health Service to return a consistent service to the community.
Talking to The North West Star on Wednesday, August 24, Cr Fegan believed NWHHS had received several enquiries about the position, which she hoped would return a positive outcome.
"As a Council, we invested heavily in the campaign to recruit a locally-based doctor," Cr Fegan said.
"Currently, there is no doctor in town. However, we have two locums that rotate, providing some regularity and familiarity for local patients.
"The locum flies in on a Monday afternoon and opens the clinic, is open all day Tuesday, and Wednesday morning, before flying out in the afternoon."
Cr Fegan said without a local doctor, the Julia Creek Multipurpose Health Service remained downgraded to a level one.
"We want this centre back to a level two, but we need a full-time doctor to achieve that," she said.
"Currently, if a patient needs a course of antibiotics for three days, we cannot service them. They need to go 140km to Cloncurry or 260km to Mount Isa, which is just not fair.
"Some people have to travel just to see a doctor, even with telehealth. Sometimes they are required to see a doctor in person and must travel before the locum can get to town."
In early 2022, McKinlay Shire Council struggled to obtain an early childhood educator for the local daycare. Cr Fegan said she couldn't understand why people didn't want to move to Julia Creek.
"I don't know why it is so difficult. It is a great community," she said.
"I think our biggest thing is housing and services. But if you don't have services like a doctor, it can have a knock-on effect, where engineers, accountants, teachers and other professionals don't want to come here.
"We need essential services like a doctor to attract all industries and professions to town."
Cr Fegan said she loved Julia Creek for its simplicity, safety and friendliness.
"It's a really easy place. You can get to work in five minutes, you can feel safe walking down the street at night, and everyone is involved and community-minded.
"So if you want to be alone and have your own space, you can have that, but if you want to feel involved and be a part of a community, you're most welcomed.
"There are also a lot of young families in Julia Creek, the population in the last five years has boomed tremendously. There is a growing young population in town, which is great to see."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
