Another 19 COVID cases in the North West

There were another 19 cases of COVID across the region in the last 24 hours. It follows 44 cases the previous day and as at 7pm on January 18, the total COVID-19 cases in the North West Hospital and HealthService are 556. Of these, 19 were reported in the last 24 hours. North West Hospital and Health Service has aligned COVID-19 daily reporting with the Queensland Health's COVID-19 statistics webpage, found at https://bit.ly/covid-19-statistics-qldhealth. These figures are updated daily and reflect the latest numbers as at 7pm on the previous day and include a location breakdown of cases. If you haven't been vaccinated already, now is the time to do so," said Health Service Chief Executive Craig Carey. North West Hospital and Health Service COVID-19 vaccination program has been extended to all children aged 5 to 11 years as of Monday, 10 January 2022. Parents, carers and guardians can be reassured that by vaccinating their children against COVID-19 they have done everything possible to keep their child safe from this virus. The vaccine for this age group is one-third (10 microgram dose) of the dosage given to people aged 12 years and older. READ ALSO: New Mount Isa Bunnings prepares to open mid-February Higher chance of rain in the North West this week Beloved dog 'BB' reunited with family after Mount Isa road crash Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa North West mayor found guilty of misconduct "People are encouraged to come forward to get their booster shot, and while there is currently a delay of four months between your second dose and your booster dose, as of 31 January, this will reduce to three months," Mr Carey said. The North West HHS COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Mount Isa Civic Centre in West Street is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm. The clinic will be open from 1:30pm to 8pm on Thursday in line with Thursday night shopping. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

