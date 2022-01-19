Another 44 cases of COVID in North West Queensland

news, local-news,

North West Queensland has recorded another 44 cases of COVID in the last 24 hours. As at 7pm on January 17, the total COVID-19 cases in North West Hospital and Health Service are 537. Of these, 44 reported in the last 24 hours. It follows 42 cases in the North West the previous day and 15,122 in Queensland. North West Hospital and Health Service has aligned COVID-19 daily reporting with the Queensland Health's COVID-19 statistics webpage, found here: https://bit.ly/covid-19-statistics-qldhealth. These figures are updated daily and reflect the latest numbers as at 7pm on the previous day and include a location breakdown of cases. READ ALSO: Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa QR suspends Mount Isa line service due to COVID Annual report up for discussion at council meeting CIMIC wins Mica Creek solar power contract Beloved dog BB found after road crash The Chief Health Officer stated in a recent press conference, that "if you are unvaccinated, you are nine times more likely to end up in hospital than if you have received a booster vaccination, that is three doses of vaccine". Get vaccinated and ensure follow-up with yoursecond dose and booster dose. Given widespread transmission of COVID-19, community members are strongly urged to consider movement through Queensland as a risk for infection. This is particularly the case in vulnerable communities. Ensure social distancing is maintained, perform regular hand hygiene, wear masks when required and monitor for symptoms.

